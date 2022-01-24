Woman dies in Spalding house fire
A woman has died in a house fire in Spalding.
Officers received reports of a house fire at a property in Broadgate, Weston in Spal
Emergency services were called to the home in Broadgate, Weston, Spalding at 3:38pm on Saturday (January ss).
A Lincolnshire police spokesperson said; “A woman in her 60s was found deceased inside the property.
“The incident is being treated as non-suspicious. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”