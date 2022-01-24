Woman dies in Spalding house fire

A woman has died in a house fire in Spalding.

Emergency services were called to the home in Broadgate, Weston, Spalding at 3:38pm on Saturday (January ss).

A Lincolnshire police spokesperson said; “A woman in her 60s was found deceased inside the property.

One person died in the fire

“The incident is being treated as non-suspicious. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

