Woman dies and passenger seriously injured following two car collision in Cambridgeshire

Police are appealing for witnesses

The incident happened just after 3pm on the A141 at Hobbs Lot Bridge, March, and involved a Peugeot 206 and a white Vauxhall Astra.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 50-year-old woman from Wisbech, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but later died of her injuries.

Two passengers in the Peugeot were also injured in the collision, one was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with slight injuries and the other to Addenbrooke’s with serious injuries where they remain.

The driver of the Astra was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries and the passenger to Peterborough City Hospital, also with serious injuries. They both remain in hospital at this time.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.