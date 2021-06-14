Woman arrested after violent incident in Peterborough street

Police at the scene at the junction of Taverners Road and Gladstone Street.

Officers were called to Taverners Road on Friday at 6:30pm and arrested a 25-year-old woman.

Police have also appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.

A man in his 30s suffered a hand injury and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

The woman arrested has since been bailed.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 6.30pm on Friday (11 June) with reports of violence in the street on Taverners Road, Peterborough.

“Officers attended and a 25-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

“She has since been bailed to attend Thorpe Wood Police Station on 9 July.

“A man in his 30s suffered a hand injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.