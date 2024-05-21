Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warning in place from 12.15am

You’ll probably need your umbrella if you head out tomorrow – as a yellow weather forecast for rain has been issued for Peterborough.

The warning is in place for almost all of Wednesday and lasts until early on Thursday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the early forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend is looking slightly better – but don’t expect bright blue skies.

A weather warning has been issued

The warning says: “Heavy rain may cause some flooding and disruption to travel.

“What to Expect

“Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

“Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rest of the week looks set to be largely dry, with Saturday forecast to see the best of the weather, as temperatures could reach 19C.