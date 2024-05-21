Yellow weather warning issued for Peterborough with rain forecast
You’ll probably need your umbrella if you head out tomorrow – as a yellow weather forecast for rain has been issued for Peterborough.
The warning is in place for almost all of Wednesday and lasts until early on Thursday morning.
However, the early forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend is looking slightly better – but don’t expect bright blue skies.
The Met Office have said tomorrow’s yellow warning will start at 12.15am, and will last until 6am on Thursday.
The warning says: “Heavy rain may cause some flooding and disruption to travel.
“What to Expect
“Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads
“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
“Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life
“Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.”
The Met Office forecast itself says there is at least a 50 per cent chance of rain throughout tomorrow morning, and at least a 40 per cent chance until 9pm.
The rest of the week looks set to be largely dry, with Saturday forecast to see the best of the weather, as temperatures could reach 19C.
Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday are forecast to be cloudy with the chance of showers.