Yellow weather warning issued for Peterborough

The Met Office have issued a Yellow Weather Warning for Peterborough, with fog set to hit the city tonight and tomorrow.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 2:16 pm

The warning is in place from 9pm tonight (Thursday) until noon tomorrow (Friday).

The warning says: “Fog will develop overnight and may lead to some travel disruption.”

For more information visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2021-12-16&id=ce8fb4aa-cdf7-4fea-9a39-8d5ccaa9e2ec

The yellow weather warning is in place for tonight and tomorrow morning (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) PNL-191021-170306003
