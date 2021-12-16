Yellow weather warning issued for Peterborough
The Met Office have issued a Yellow Weather Warning for Peterborough, with fog set to hit the city tonight and tomorrow.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 2:16 pm
The warning is in place from 9pm tonight (Thursday) until noon tomorrow (Friday).
The warning says: “Fog will develop overnight and may lead to some travel disruption.”
For more information visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2021-12-16&id=ce8fb4aa-cdf7-4fea-9a39-8d5ccaa9e2ec