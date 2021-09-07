Yellow weather warning for storms issued

Peterborough is just outside the warning area - but Stamford and Bourne are in the area where thunder storms are possible on Thursday.

The warning is in place from 11am until 8pm.

The warning says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms on Thursday have the potential to bring surface water flooding in a few places, and disruption to travel.

A storm warning has been issued

“What to expect

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“There is a small chance that some rural communities could temporarily become cut off by flooded roads.”