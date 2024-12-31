Yellow warning forces Burghley Park- close to Peterborough- to close on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burghley House Gardens & Deer Park will be closed until at least January 2.

Burghley Park has been closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day due predicted high winds.

A Met Office Weather Warning is in place from 9am on Wednesday, January 1 until 6am Thursday, January 2. It covers most of the country as well as Peterborough.

A decision has been made to close Burghley Park to maintain visitor safety.

A statement from Burghley House said: “We’re sorry to share that due to the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for high winds on Tuesday 31 December 2024 and Wednesday January 1, Burghley Park will be closed on both days to ensure the safety of all visitors.

“Following routine park inspections, we hope to reopen the Parkland as normal from Thursday January 2. Please keep an eye on our website and socials for updates.

“Once again, we apologise for the disruption and any disappointment this may cause.”