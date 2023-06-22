Yellow storm warning issued for Peterborough as heavy rain could cause disruption

A yellow storm warning has been issued for this afternoon (June 22), as heavy rain could cause disruption in Peterborough.

The warning itself says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms causing some flooding and disruption in a few places.

“What to expect:

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

“A chance of some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

“Delays to train services are possible

“Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes”

The forecast itself says temperatures could reach 25C this afternoon, although there could be cloud cover for much of the day.

Friday is set to be another cloudy but dry day, with temperatures set to reach 24C.