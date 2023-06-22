Yellow storm warning issued for Peterborough as heavy rain could cause disruption
A yellow storm warning has been issued for this afternoon (June 22), as heavy rain could cause disruption in Peterborough.
The warning, which has been put in place by the Met Office this morning, lasts from 1pm until 8pm, with much of central England covered.
However, the Met Office forecast has also said there is less than a five per cent chance of rain in Peterborough during the warning period, predicting another dry day in the city.
The warning itself says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms causing some flooding and disruption in a few places.
“What to expect:
“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
“A chance of some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures
“Delays to train services are possible
“Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes”
The forecast itself says temperatures could reach 25C this afternoon, although there could be cloud cover for much of the day.
Friday is set to be another cloudy but dry day, with temperatures set to reach 24C.
However, the weekend looks set to be a warm one – with more sunny spells on Saturday, and temperatures reaching 26C – and it is forecast to get even warmer on Sunday, with a sunny 28C forecast.