Wind warning hits Peterborough weekend events
Strong winds which are expected to hit Peterborough on Saturday have hit two events scheduled for the weekend.
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for Saturday, with the forecast being for strong winds to affect much of the country - including Peterborough.
As a result, the Vegan Market, which was scheduled to take place in Cathedral Square, has now been cancelled.
The Vegan Market will return on December 19.
The Unlocking Peterborough street entertainment will also be affected on Saturday. The show is set to include circus style performances, including strolling street musical and acrobatic performances, and is part of a series of events that have been taking place through the autumn.
The event will not take place in Peterborough on Saturday, but will still go ahead on Sunday, between 11.30am and 3.30pm in Cathedral Square.
For information about the weather warning, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2021-11-27