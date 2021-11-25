Wind warning hits Peterborough weekend events

The Unlocking Peterborough shows have proved popular this autumn

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for Saturday, with the forecast being for strong winds to affect much of the country - including Peterborough.

As a result, the Vegan Market, which was scheduled to take place in Cathedral Square, has now been cancelled.

The Vegan Market will return on December 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Unlocking Peterborough street entertainment will also be affected on Saturday. The show is set to include circus style performances, including strolling street musical and acrobatic performances, and is part of a series of events that have been taking place through the autumn.

The event will not take place in Peterborough on Saturday, but will still go ahead on Sunday, between 11.30am and 3.30pm in Cathedral Square.