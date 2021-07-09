When thunder is forecast for Peterborough and the weather for Sunday’s Euros final

Weather news

The forecast for Peterborough today is for showers and thunder and stormy weather to follow a bright start.

The Met is forecasting showers from around 1pm with thunder and more stormy weather from around 1pm with top temperatures of 23C.

There is an 80 per cent chance of thundery showers around 3pm with rain likely through to the early evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met office is currently suggesting it will be mainly cloudy on Saturday with top temps of 20C with some showers likely on Sunday.

However, the forecast for Sunday in Peterborough is for any rain to clear during the afternoon leaving the weather cloudy during the evening with temperatures of around 20C for the all important Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.