When thunder is forecast for Peterborough and the weather for Sunday’s Euros final
The Met Office is forecasting thunder and possible stormy weather for Peterborough today (July 9) with mixed weather over the weekend.
The forecast for Peterborough today is for showers and thunder and stormy weather to follow a bright start.
The Met is forecasting showers from around 1pm with thunder and more stormy weather from around 1pm with top temperatures of 23C.
There is an 80 per cent chance of thundery showers around 3pm with rain likely through to the early evening.
The Met office is currently suggesting it will be mainly cloudy on Saturday with top temps of 20C with some showers likely on Sunday.
However, the forecast for Sunday in Peterborough is for any rain to clear during the afternoon leaving the weather cloudy during the evening with temperatures of around 20C for the all important Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.
However the weather for the match itself in Wembley may be different with the current Met Office forecast for that part of the country suggesting showers, heavy at times, between 7pm and 10pm.