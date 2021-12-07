When Storm Barra winds are expected to peak in Peterborough

High winds and rain are expected today.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds remains in place and the revised Met Office forecast today states that the strongest winds, gusting over 44mph, will hit the Peterborough area at around 3pm when there is also a 95 per cent chance of heavy rain. The forecast says rain is likely to become heavy at around noon when winds will build to 35mph. From noon to 3pm winds will build and rain is expected throughout. The strongest winds are expected to last until around 4pm when they are due to drop to around 30mph by 5pm.

Elsewhere in the country the impact of the storm is expected to be greater.

Wind gusts of 60-70mph are expected on the western and southern coasts of England and Wales, accompanied by large waves that carry a “small chance” of risk to life by throwing beach material onto sea front, coastal roads and properties, the Met Office said.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has urged people to stay well back from the water’s edge and to dial 999 for the coastguard in any coastal emergency.

The Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings for England’s south coast, as well as 35 flood alerts.

Yellow snow warnings are also in place in northern England and Scotland, with blizzards and snowfall of up to 20cm causing treacherous conditions on roads at higher altitudes, the Met Office said.

In Ireland, schools have been told to keep their doors closed as a rare red warning was given for Cork, Kerry and Clare.