When rain and thunderstorms are most likely to hit Peterborough over the weekend

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is covering Peterorough over the weekend.

The updated forecast says temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today (July 23) with cloudier skies and highs of 22C.

The yellow warning covers a period starting at midnight tonight through to midnight on Sunday.

The revised forecast suggests Saturday will be mainly dry with top temps of 21C (69.8) in Peterborough with rain most likely to move in from around 3pm and the heaviest showers from around 4pm.

But the heaviest rain is now forecast on Sunday with some showers around midnight into the early hours and more rain from 10am.

The heaviest rain is forecast from 1pm on Sunday afternoon through until the evening with temperatures again peaking at 21C (68.8F)

The yellow warning includes the possibility of thunderstorms and the highest likelihood for these is during Sunday afternoon.

The Met Office yellow warning covers much of the south of the country and states: “Heavy rain and thundery showers may lead to flooding and transport disruption in some places over the weekend.”

The yellow warnings are for rain for much of England and Wales for over the weekend, but there is a chance these may be changed to thunderstorm warnings.

Nationally England reached its hottest temperature of the year on Tuesday when 32.2C was recorded at Heathrow Airport in west London, and on Thursday a sizzling 31.1C high was recorded in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire.

Despite the amber heat warning expiring in England just before midnight on Thursday, temperatures are expected to hit balmy highs of 27C or 28C in Ross-on-Wye on Friday.

Wales basked in its highest temperature of the year so far on Thursday with 31.2C in Gogerddan – and it will remain hot on Friday with the mercury climbing to as high as 29C.

Scotland also recorded its highest temperature of the year so far with 29.3C in Threave.