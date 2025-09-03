Weather warning issued for the Peterborough area

A thunderstorm warning is in place across Peterborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms today and tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday (September 3-4).

“Thunderstorms associated with scattered heavy showers may cause some impacts during Wednesday,” the Met office writes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Scattered heavy showers, some with thunder, are expected to develop later this morning and into the afternoon, before easing this evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning.

"In the most active storms, hail, strong gusty winds, and lightning may be impactful. There is also a chance that a few spots could see frequent, heavy bursts of rain, leading to surface water flooding.”

They warn driving conditions will be affected, leading to longer journeys, and that “delays to train services are possible”.

Strong winds and/or lightning strikes may also cause damage to a few buildings, while short-term power cuts are also “possible”.