Weather warning for heavy rain issued across Peterborough

A map of the area covered by the yellow weather warning for rain.

The warning has been issued by the Met Office and it covers almost the entirety of Tuesday (April 13) from 6am to 11:59pm.

All of Peterborough and the surrounding areas are included in the area that is covered by the warning.

The warning states: “Whilst many will see a wet day on Tuesday, there is the chance of very heavy rainfall for some, leading to disruption.

“There is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer and the chance of cancellations.

“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer with some difficult driving conditions and the chance of road closures

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads