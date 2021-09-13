Weather warning for heavy rain issued across Peterborough
A yellow weather warning for rain, covering Peterborough, has been issued by the Met Office.
The warning has been issued by the Met Office and it covers almost the entirety of Tuesday (April 13) from 6am to 11:59pm.
All of Peterborough and the surrounding areas are included in the area that is covered by the warning.
The warning states: “Whilst many will see a wet day on Tuesday, there is the chance of very heavy rainfall for some, leading to disruption.
“There is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer and the chance of cancellations.
“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer with some difficult driving conditions and the chance of road closures
“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”