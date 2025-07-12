Weather tomorrow heatwave: Five hacks to keep cool in hot weather as Met Office forecasts high temperatures
The hot weather is set to continue for parts of the UK on June 13.
The Met Office is forecasting temperatures to reach 25°C in Lancaster, Burnley and Blackpool, 26°C in Sheffield, Leeds, Doncaster, Peterborough and Preston, 27°C in Wigan and 28°C in Milton Keynes and Northampton at 16:00.
UK 5 day Met Office weather forecast
July 12 night
A warm and sunny evening away from the east coast. Clear skies in the west overnight and feeling very muggy here in towns and cities. Low cloud over the North Sea spreading inland across eastern England and Scotland.
July 13
Low cloud in the east retreating to coasts. Mainly settled, but showers possible in the southwest later. Very warm, though less so than Saturday, and much cooler for eastern coasts.
July 14 to July 16
Turning more unsettled next week with heavy showers and thunderstorms at times. Hot in the east on Monday, otherwise temperatures dropping closer to the seasonal average.
Five hacks to keep cool in hot weather
Andy Sims, Trade Advocacy Manager at MyBuilder, said: “You can shut your windows, that's the number one thing that you could be doing. Keeping your windows shut is blocking out that heat.
“If you're opening your windows sporadically throughout the day or leaving them open, you might get a nice breeze every now and then but actually you're allowing that heat to build up in your home and what we want to do is keep those windows shut and block it out.
“Creating shade is another one, so if you've got sun sails or awnings, you can get those up. Obviously, shutters over windows for example. You can also buy some relatively inexpensive film that goes over your windows which will keep the heat out and also you can get some kind of reflective finishes and things on those as well.”
Other tips include planning your day around the weather, for example exercising and cooking during the cooler times of the day.
Moving potted plants in front of windows can help block the sun.
A foot bath or placing a wet face cloth on your wrists, the back of your neck, can also cool you down.
To check the temperature for where you are, visit the Met Office’s UK weather map.
