The warning is in place from 2pm.

A Yellow weather warning covering the majority of Peterborough has been issued for Tuesday afternoon (May 28).

The warning for thunderstorms will be in effect from 2pm to 7pm.

The warning states: “Thunderstorms may bring torrential downpours causing travel disruption and, in places, flooding.”Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Thunderstorm warnings have been issued in Peterborough.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.