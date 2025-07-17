Thunderstorm warning in place across Peterborough

A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms across Peterborough.

The warning is in place from 9pm on Friday (July 18) to 6pm on Saturday (July 19).

The warning states that heavy, thundery rain may lead to disruption to transport and travel.

It adds that people should expect: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

“Some communities might become cut off if roads flood.”