Thunderstorm warning for Cambridgeshire on Saturday

By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Jun 2025, 12:15 BST

The warning is in place from 9am until 6pm

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of Cambridgeshire for Saturday (June 7).

The warning is in place from 9am until 6pm.

While Peterborough is not included in the yellow warning zone, the border does come very close to the city – it does include areas in the north of the county, including Ramsey and March.

A storm warning is in place in Cambridgeshire on Saturday

The warning says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure.

“What should I expect?

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

“Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

“Delays to train services are possible

“Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.”

The Met Office forecast for the weekend in Peterborough itself is not looking good, despite being just outside of the warning zone.

For Saturday – the first Saturday of the ‘Meteorological summer’ – there is at least an 80 per cent chance of rain through the early hours of the morning until 7am. The clouds will stay around through the morning, with an 80 per cent chance of rain returning from noon until 5pm, and at least a 50 per cent chance of rain until 8pm – although there are likely to be some sunny intervals.

Sunday looks to be dryer, with only a 30 per cent chance of rain, with a few sunny spells among cloudy weather.

