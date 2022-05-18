A yellow storm warning with thunder and lightning set to arrive in Peterborough tonight.

The Met Office have issued the warning for much of the south and east of England – including Peterborough and the surrounding area – from 7pm until 3am tonight.

The warning says: “Thunderstorms may bring disruption in some areas, especially to travel.

“What to expect:

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, as well as possible power cuts There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, with damage due to floodwater or lightning strikes.”