Thunder storm warning issued for Peterborough

Similar warnings were issued last week, but the storms did not arrive.

The latest yellow weather warning is in force from 9am tomorrow (Tuesday) until 6am on Wednesday.

The warning says; “Thunderstorms and heavy rain may lead to flooding and transport disruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yellow weather warning is in place for tomorrow and Wednesday morning

“What to expect:

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possibly some road closures.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes.”