A yellow thunder storm warning has been put in place by the Met Office for this afternoon.

The warning just misses Peterborough city centre itself, but is in place just to the north east of the city, and covers Stamford, Bourne, Spalding and other locations.

It comes into force at 1pm today (Monday) and lasts until 10pm.

The Met Office warning says: “Scattered thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon bringing some disruption to travel in places.

“What to expect:

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus Delays to train services are possible Some short term loss of power and other services is likely A chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes.”