Sunshine finally arrives in Peterborough - just in time for the summer holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Today is set to be one of the hottest days of the year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer sunshine has finally arrived in Peterborough, after what seems to have been weeks of cloudy and wet weather.

Today is set to be one of the hottest days of the year so far, with the mercury forecast to hit 29C this afternoon according to the Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow also looks set to be fine – if not quite as hot – with sunshine and temperatures reaching 26C.

The Lido is sure to be popular as the summer sun comes out at the start of the school holidays

In fact, the rest of the week looks promising, with warm, dry days and the sunshine making regular appearances – great news for those starting their school summer holidays.

However, with the added heat, the UK Health Security Agency have issued a yellow warning, with vulnerable people likely to be at risk in the warmer temperatures.

The yellow warning, which is in place until 11pm tomorrow, says: “Significant impacts are possible across the health and social care sector due to the high temperatures, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Observed increase in mortality across the population likely, particularly in the 65+ age group or those with health conditions, but impacts may also be seen in younger age groups.

“Increased demand for remote healthcare services likely.

“Internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment.

“Impact on ability of services to be delivered due to heat effects on workforce possible and many indoor environments likely to be overheating, leading to increased risk to vulnerable people living independently in the community as well as in care settings.”