The Met Office has issued a yellow storm warning for Peterborough.
Storms could hit the city on Monday, following another hot, dry weekend.
The warning covers much of England, Scotland and Wales, and is in place all day on Monday. The warning says: “ While some places stay dry, thunderstorms are likely to develop during Monday, bringing locally heavy rain and possible disruption.
“What to expect:
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”
An amber heat warning is in place over the weekend, with temperatures set to remain above 30C on Saturday and Sunday.
Despite the driest summer for more than 30 years, with just one fifth of the normal rain fall arriving during July, Anglian Water have said there are currently no plans for a hosepipe ban in Peterborough, with reservoir levels at 80 per cent.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have also issues warnings about the dangers the dry weather causes, after a fire which started in a garden spread to a Peterborough home earlier this week.