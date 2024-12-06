Storm Darragh: Ferry Meadows Winter Festival and Peterborough Artisan Fair cancelled over high winds

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place between Friday and Sunday (December 6-8).

Two major events due to take place this weekend (December 7-8) have been cancelled due to forecasted high winds.

The Ferry Meadows Winter Festival has been postponed for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A statement from the Nene Park Trust said: “Due to the high winds forecast, we have to cancel all sessions this weekend (Friday 6, Saturday 7 & Sunday 8 December) as the safety of our visitors, performers, volunteers and staff is our top priority.

Winter Festival at Ferry Meadows.

"If you have tickets booked for any of these dates, please don’t worry! You’ll get a full refund so you can book tickets for another date.

“We’re so sorry to share this news again today, but really appreciate your understanding and support. Stay safe, and we hope to see you at the festival soon!”

The Winter Festival will run until Christmas Eve.

Peterborough’s Winter Artisan Fair has also been cancelled. It was due to take place on Saturday between 9am and 5pm in the Cathedral Square with stalls from over a dozen independent businesses from the city.

There are hopes that the market can be rescheduled.