Storm Bert: Flood warning in place near Peterborough as River Nene levels remain high
A flood warning is in place near Peterborough as river levels remain high as a result of Storm Bert.
Heavy rain hit Peterborough and the surrounding areas over the weekend as the storm arrived in the UK.
Strong winds also hit over the weekend, and there have been reports of trees being uprooted and causing damage in the city
While our region escaped some of the worst damage seen elsewhere in England, Scotland and Wales, the effects are still being felt.
The warning says: “Low lying areas near to the brook are already flooded and we now expect properties to be affected this evening. Low lying properties on Hall Yard close to the Willow Brook in Kings Cliffe are expected to be affected first.”
There are also flood alerts for the Deepings, East and West Glens near Bourne, and Alconbury.