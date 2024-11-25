Storm Bert: Flood warning in place near Peterborough as River Nene levels remain high

By Stephen Briggs
Published 25th Nov 2024, 09:38 BST

Warning in place at Kings Cliffe

A flood warning is in place near Peterborough as river levels remain high as a result of Storm Bert.

Heavy rain hit Peterborough and the surrounding areas over the weekend as the storm arrived in the UK.

Strong winds also hit over the weekend, and there have been reports of trees being uprooted and causing damage in the city

Storm Bert caused a lot of damage across the country over the weekend

While our region escaped some of the worst damage seen elsewhere in England, Scotland and Wales, the effects are still being felt.

The flood warning is in place at Willow Brook in Weldon and Kings Cliffe.

The warning says: “Low lying areas near to the brook are already flooded and we now expect properties to be affected this evening. Low lying properties on Hall Yard close to the Willow Brook in Kings Cliffe are expected to be affected first.”

There are also flood alerts for the Deepings, East and West Glens near Bourne, and Alconbury.

Thankfully, the wet weather appears to be over for now, with The Met Office forecasting a dry Monday and Tuesday, with only a 10 per cent chance of rain. The chance of rain increases to 50 per cent on Wednesday, before dropping back down again for the rest of the week.

