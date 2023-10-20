Storm Babet: Rain warning for Peterborough in place until Saturday morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning is in place for Peterborough as Storm Babet continues to rage across the country.

The warning says: “A further spell of persistent and at times heavy rain could lead to some disruption from early Friday through to early Saturday.

The weather warning is in place until 6am tomorrow

“What to expect

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

“Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

“Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

“Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

Heavy rain has fallen throughout the morning in Peterborough – but the city is set to avoid the worst of the storm, with a red weather warning issued in Scotland, with flooding and strong winds forecast.

Once the yellow warning has ended, the rest of the weekend looks set to be fine according to the Met Office, with just a chance of rain on Saturday afternoon, and sunshine forecast for Sunday.