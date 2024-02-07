Snow warning withdrawn for Peterborough - but it is going to get very cold and rainy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning for snow for Peterborough has been withdrawn – but cold and wet weather is set to hit the city tomorrow.

The Met Office had issued the 24 hour warning for the city earlier this week, with wintry showers forecast between 3am on Thursday and 3am on Friday.

That warning is no longer in place – but the forecast for tomorrow still makes grim reading for anyone planning to venture outdoors.

Heavy rain is forecast for tomorrow

The Met Office forecast says there is at least a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain in Peterborough from 8am until 2pm. And it is not going to get much dryer as the afternoon and evening moves forward, with the chance of rain not falling below 60 per cent until Friday morning.

To make matters worse, temperatures are not forecast to rise above 5C all day on Thursday – but with easterly winds in force, it will feel like it will be below freezing for much of the day.