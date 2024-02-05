Snow: Met Office issue weather warning for Peterborough as wintery weather expected this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Snow could hit Peterborough later this week – as a weather warning has been put in place.

The warning, which is in place from 3am on Thursday until 3pm on Friday says: “A period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and Thursday night.

“What to Expect

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”

Thursday evening will also see rain arrive, so the chances of snow settling are slim.

Temperatures will hover at around the 4C level – but it will feel like it is closer to freezing throughout the day.