Snow: Met Office issue weather warning for Peterborough as wintery weather expected this week
Snow could hit Peterborough later this week – as a weather warning has been put in place.
The Met Office has put the warning in place for Thursday. It affects the Midlands, North Wales and North England – with Peterborough on the south east corner of the impacted area.
The warning, which is in place from 3am on Thursday until 3pm on Friday says: “A period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and Thursday night.
“What to Expect
“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”
The Met Office forecast shows Peterborough could get wintry showers from 9am on Thursday morning into the afternoon. However, it is more likely to fall as sleet than snow at the moment.
Thursday evening will also see rain arrive, so the chances of snow settling are slim.
Temperatures will hover at around the 4C level – but it will feel like it is closer to freezing throughout the day.
The early part of this week will feel milder – with temperatures reaching 12C on Tuesday before it cools down. The early forecast for the weekend is for it to be chilly, cloudy and dry.