Peterborough’s Bank Holiday weekend weather forecast as Met Office says summer one of warmest on record

Weather update.

This evening (Friday, August 27) will see sunny spells and a clear night before some cloud will move in on Saturday morning (August 28).

Saturday’s cloudy start will see the possibility of some isolated showers around mid-morning before more sunny spells and highs of 20C (68F) by lunchtime with the best of the sunshine by late afternoon into the evening.

Sunday (August 29) will be more cloudy with some sunny spells earlier on. The forecast is for a mainly cloudy day with highs of 19C (66.2F) with more sunny spells during late afternoon into the early evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday is forecast to be mainly cloudy and overcast throughout with highs of 19C (66.2F), with a steady breeze gusting up to 25mph during the afternoon.

Despite the cooler Bank Holiday temperatures the Met Office has said the summer has so far been around one degree warmer than average, potentially putting it in the top 10 warmest UK summers on record.

The Met Office says although it may surprise those who have endured a far wetter and “duller” season than usual in London and south-east England, relatively high temperatures in Scotland and Northern Ireland have helped elevate this summer towards the top 10 on mean temperature.

In a statement, the Met Office says while it is still a few days off announcing a definitive ranking at the start of September, the UK’s mean temperature for summer was around one degree centigrade higher than average at 15.4C (59.7F).

Northern Ireland has so far had one of its warmer summers with a mean temperature of 15.0C (59F).

And the Met Office said Scotland’s figure was 13.8C (56.84F), which qualified as “notably warm”.

Amid last month’s heatwave, Northern Ireland broke its all-time record with a top temperature of 31.3C (88.3F).

It could still be close as to whether this summer hits the top 10.

The Met Office’s national outlook up until Monday – the second-last day of summer – reads: “Often cloudy, cool with some light rain or showers for northern and eastern coastal areas. Elsewhere, dry with sunny spells. Warm in the west.”

Western areas, especially western Scotland, had also had far less rain than average, with Scotland so far recording just 62% of its average rainfall for the season at 188.1mm, and Wales 66% with 189.5mm.

By contrast, there has been an average across all areas of Greater London of 220.2mm of rain – 48% more than the long-term summer average, though still short of records.

Hampshire has had 245.2mm, or 49% more than average, Surrey 240.3mm, or 54% more than average, and West Sussex 250.9mm, 52% above average.

Dr Mark McCarthy, of the National Climate Information Centre, said: “Obviously there’s still time before the month and season is over, but summer so far is certainly looking drier and warmer than average.

“That’s despite some of the wet, dull conditions we’ve seen in the south-east in particular.