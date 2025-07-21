For many children, the start of the six week school summer holidays begins this week – and most will be hoping for glorious sunshine throughout the break.

In Peterborough this summer, we have already had plenty of hot weather and blue skies – but ins recent days, the clouds and rain – sometimes heavy – have returned.

So what is the weather forecast for the start of the six week break?

There could be sunshine and showers over Peterborough this week

The Met Office Forecast:

Monday, July 21

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place in Peterborough from 11am until 9pm.

The warning says:

“Heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms may cause some localised flooding and transport disruption on Monday.

“What should I expect?

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

The forecast has a 50% chance of rain throughout the afternoon – although sunny spells are also forecast.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 22C.

Tuesday, July 22

The forecast for Tuesday is for a largely dry day – although there is a 40% chance of rain through the afternoon.

It is set to be cloudier than Monday, with fewer sunny spells.

Temperatures are again expected to peak at 22C.

Wednesday, July 23

Wednesday is set to be a similar day to Monday, with cloudy conditions and sunny spells. There is a 70% chance of rain in the evening.

Temperatures will be a slightly cooler 21C

Thursday, July 24

Thursday will likely remain dry, with just a 40% chance of rain late in the morning.

It could brighten up with sunny spells in the afternoon, when temperatures will rise to 22C.

Friday, July 25

The weather will start to pick up on Friday ahead of the weekend – with temperatures reaching 26C.

There is less than a 5% chance of rain, with cloudy weather, with sunny spells forecast.

Saturday, July 26

Saturday will be similar to Friday, with temperatures reaching 24C and just a 10% chance of rain.

There should be some sunny spells through the day.

Sunday, July 27

Sunday is a similar picture to Saturday – although there is a 20 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach 25C.