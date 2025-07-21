Peterborough weather: The forecast for the start of the summer holidays according to the Met Office as yellow thunderstorm warning remains in place
In Peterborough this summer, we have already had plenty of hot weather and blue skies – but ins recent days, the clouds and rain – sometimes heavy – have returned.
So what is the weather forecast for the start of the six week break?
The Met Office have forecast a drier week this week – but there is still the chance of showers striking on most days.
The Met Office Forecast:
Monday, July 21
A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place in Peterborough from 11am until 9pm.
The warning says:
“Heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms may cause some localised flooding and transport disruption on Monday.
“What should I expect?
“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes
“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”
The forecast has a 50% chance of rain throughout the afternoon – although sunny spells are also forecast.
Temperatures are expected to peak at 22C.
Tuesday, July 22
The forecast for Tuesday is for a largely dry day – although there is a 40% chance of rain through the afternoon.
It is set to be cloudier than Monday, with fewer sunny spells.
Temperatures are again expected to peak at 22C.
Wednesday, July 23
Wednesday is set to be a similar day to Monday, with cloudy conditions and sunny spells. There is a 70% chance of rain in the evening.
Temperatures will be a slightly cooler 21C
Thursday, July 24
Thursday will likely remain dry, with just a 40% chance of rain late in the morning.
It could brighten up with sunny spells in the afternoon, when temperatures will rise to 22C.
Friday, July 25
The weather will start to pick up on Friday ahead of the weekend – with temperatures reaching 26C.
There is less than a 5% chance of rain, with cloudy weather, with sunny spells forecast.
Saturday, July 26
Saturday will be similar to Friday, with temperatures reaching 24C and just a 10% chance of rain.
There should be some sunny spells through the day.
Sunday, July 27
Sunday is a similar picture to Saturday – although there is a 20 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Temperatures will reach 25C.