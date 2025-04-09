Peterborough weather: How long will this sunshine last - and what the early Easter weekend forecast is according to city meteorologist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough has been basking in glorious spring sunshine for last few days

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the school Easter holidays in full flow for many families, the current spell of glorious spring sunshine has been welcome for many.

But with the Easter weekend now approaching on the horizon, many will be wondering what the forecast is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out what the forecast holds – and why we have had the lengthy sunny weather – The Peterborough Telegraph asked meteorologist Trevor Pratt, from Peterborough Weather Watch.

The city has been basking in spring sunshine for several days now

Trevor said there was good news for the next few days at least: “The reason for the recent sunny sky days is basically down to a dominant area of High Pressure to the North East/East North East of the UK.

“In the short term, still the prospect of further sunny spells/sunshine, although low cloud maybe an early morning issue over the next couple of days.

"With the High Pressure re-situating itself more across and then SW of the UK towards the end of the week and into the weekend, it warms up across our neck of the woods, with temperatures nudging up to 21°C or 22°C Friday and Saturday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as we head into next week, there maybe more of a mixed picture.

Trevor said that while the forecast for next week was still not set in stone, we could see the end of the wall to wall sunshine – for a while at least: “High Pressure starts to lose it's hold as Pressure falls from the NW of the UK and becomes the

influence on the UK's weather into and through next week, so it will not be as settled, with the risk of showers.

“A ridge of High Pressure to the South of the UK on Thursday alleviates the shower risk, but that looks like being a short lived event, as Low Pressure takes hold again and the start of the holiday weekend.

"There are differing signals for the Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday. High Pressure may take control again and a pleasant couple of days are possible, however other signals keeps it a tad showery.”