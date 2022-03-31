Snow arrived in Peterborough this morning

Peterborough snow lasts a few hours - but pictures capture winter scene in the spring

While this morning’s snow did not last long in Peterborough, there was still plenty of time for PT readers to get some perfect pictures of the wintry scene.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 2:46 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 2:46 pm

From pictures of a snow covered parkway to fields coloured white, there were plenty of fantastic photos of the unseasonable weather.

The cold weather is still set to last a few more days before milder temperatures are forecast next week.

Undefined: readMore

1. Snow in Peterborough

Snow arrived in Peterborough this morning

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Snow in Peterborough

Snow arrived in Peterborough this morning

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Snow in Peterborough

Snow arrived in Peterborough this morning

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Snow in Peterborough

Snow arrived in Peterborough this morning

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 5