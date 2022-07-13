Families looking to cool off with a refreshing swim during this weekend’s heatwave will be forced to look elsewhere after all the spaces at Peterborough Lido were booked up.

Temperatures could reach record levels this weekend, and an amber heat warning has been issued for Peterborough, and much of the rest of the country.

The Met Office’s amber warning covers Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, after it was extended today. It is thought temperatures could approach 40C during the heatwave, and residents are being urged to take care and look out for vulnerable neighbours during the peak of the sunshine. One Peterborough weather expert said the average temperature for this time of year was around 23C.

A spokesperson for the Lido confirmed that all the spaces for the weekend were currently booked. They said: “We are already fully booked all weekend at the Lido! We are hoping to be able to add extra capacity at the weekend, but it's not guaranteed so people should keep an eye on our website/app.”

The spokesperson said that people must book ahead during the busy period, to avoid queues in the hot weather – and so families are not turned away when they get there.

Police have urged people not to look for other outdoor water alternatives and to jump into rivers and lakes to cool off, as it puts people’s lives in danger.

Pre-booking for a spot at the Lido can be done at the Lido itself or ideally on our website: https://vivacity.leisurecloud.net/Connect/mrmLogin.aspx or via the Vivacity app.