Peterborough heatwave set to continue as temperatures forecast to top 30C at the weekend
According to the latest forecasts from BBC Weather, the hot weather is set to continue throughout the next two weeks.
During the week, temperatures are forecast to peak at 26C on Thursday and Friday in mid afternoon.
Temperatures will then rise to 29C on Saturday afternoon before peaking again on Sunday at 31C on 4pm.
This hot spell that the city is enjoying is then set to continue right throughout the following week (beginning (Monday, June 23).
Residents will enjoy temperatures ranging from between 25C and 27C right into the weekend.
In fact, rain is not forecast again until Monday June 30, with showers from 2pm but still with temperatures of 24C.
