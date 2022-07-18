While some residents enjoy the summer sunshine others – including red heads with their notoriously fair skin – struggle to cope in the burning heat.

So Showcase Cinema in Peterborough has come to their rescue – offering people with ginger hair free tickets during the heatwave.

Red heads cashing in on the offer will be able to watch Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as Thor in the Thor: Love and Thunder, experience the roots of rock and roll in the big screen biopic Elvis, or laugh out loud with the Minions in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Red heads can get free cinema tickets today and tomorrow

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “Whilst the UK enjoys some much-needed sunny weather, we know how hard some people find the heat. That’s why to tackle the heatwave, we’re offering red heads free entry to our cinema screens this Monday and Tuesday, so they’ll be able to enjoy some of the amazing films on offer in the comfort of our air-conditioned cinema screens and ensure they stay protected from the sun”.

The free tickets for red heads are available from the box office of their local Showcase Cinema on Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th July only, for films showing on those days. The offer is limited to one free ticket per person, and can’t be used in conjunction with any other offer.