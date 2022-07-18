Peterborough Heatwave: Bin collections to start early tomorrow morning

Bin collections will start earlier in the morning tomorrow (Tuesday) in a bid to keep crews out of the midday sun.

Residents who have their bins collected on Tuesdays are being told to make sure their bins are out and ready for collection on Monday night, as pick ups are scheduled to start at 4am.

It is also possible collections will have to be suspended on Tuesday, with rounds re-started later in the week.

Bin collections will start earlier tomorrow because of the extreme heat

A spokesman for Peterborough Limited said: “Due to expected temperatures of up to 39C on Tuesday 19th July and a Red Weather Warning for Peterborough, recycling and waste collections may start from 4am, to enable crews to collect when it is cooler.

"Please ensure your bins are out for collection the night before (Monday) if your collection day is Tuesday. The teams will be working hard to collect all bins, however, we may need to suspend collection once the temperatures rise to protect our staff. If we do not get to collect the bins in your area please leave them out and we will return later in the week.

“The collections teams do an amazing job in all weathers, but it is important that we ensure that we keep them healthy and safe. Thank you in advance for your help.”