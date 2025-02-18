Peterborough Half Term Weather Forecast: Temperatures predicted to hit double figures by end of the week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dry weather forecast for rest of the week

After a cold, grey and miserable winter, there could be some relief on the horizon, with temperatures set to hit double figures in Peterborough this week.

The news will be welcomed by families who are looking for some fresh air during the half term break.

The Met Office forecast for tomorrow (Wednesday) is for cloud with some sunny spells, and temperatures hitting a high of 7C in the early afternoon.

Cloudy - but warmer - weather is set to stay around for the rest of the half term break

Thursday is when the temperatures are predicted to rise – with 10C forecast for the morning, and 12C in the afternoon. However, those looking for blue skies and sunshine may be disappointed, with cloudy conditions forecast.

Friday is set to be another cloudy day – with some sunny spells in the morning – and a positively balmy (well, in comparison to the rest of the winter!) 13C possible in the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday are set to be brighter, with 12C forecast on both days.