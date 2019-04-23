Peterborough basks in hottest ever Easter Monday weather

Peterborough basked in the hottest ever Easter Monday weather the city has experienced.

Temperatures hit 24 Celsius in Peterborough according to Trev Robbins-Pratt, founder of Peterborough Weather Watch, while the Met Office said temperatures reached 24.1 Celsius in Wittering. Before yesterday the highest ever Easter Monday temperature recorded in England was 24 Celsius in Solent. That, however, was topped yesterday in Chertsey in Surrey where it reached 25 Celsius. Last year Easter Monday was held on April 2, with temperatures in Peterborough only reaching 10.9 Celsius, according to Trev. Wakeboarders used the good weather to try out the new wake park at Hampton Water on Monday, while the Easter sun allowed people to make the most of Nene Park over the weekend.

People enjoying the hot weather at Nene Park on 'Saturday. 'Picture by Terry Harris

Sisters Katie (11) and Elsey (8) paddleboarding at Nene Park. Photo: Terry Harris

The hot weather being enjoyed at Nene Park. Photo: Terry Harris

Ed Ockleford (36, Stamford, Lincs) doing tricks at the new wakepark on Monday. Photo: Terry Harris

