Peterborough Bank Holiday Weather: Storms possible - but weekend won't be a complete washout

Met Office says thunder storms are likely on Sunday in Peterborough

In typical British Bank Holiday fashion, storms are set to arrive in Peterborough this weekend – but thankfully the weekend is not set to be a complete wash out.

The storms are forecast to arrive at about 1pm, but the rain is currently predicted to arrive much earlier – with those getting up early on Sunday morning seeing a wet start.

Storms could arrive on Sunday afternoon, according to The Met Office

The Met Office have said there is a 60 per cent chance of rain starting at about 4am on Sunday – and it is set to last until the evening.

However, it is not all bad news for those looking to get out in the garden, or take trips to parks in the city over the weekend, with Saturday looking like it will remain dry.

The morning could even see some sunshine, before clouding over in the afternoon.

Bank Holiday Monday itself could see spells of sunshine, a few showers, but a largely cloudy day.