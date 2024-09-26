More rain expected as amber weather warning issued for Peterborough
Rain is expected to continue to hit Peterborough over the next two days.
An amber warning is in place, covering the city, the warning is is place for both Thursday (September 26) and Friday (September 27) between 6pm and 6am the following morning.
The warning states that heavy rain is likely to cause flooding and transport disruption overnight.
The warning added: “Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“A good chance some communities will be cut off by flooded roads.
“Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely.
“Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely.”