Peterborough has been hit by heavy rain over the past week.

Rain is expected to continue to hit Peterborough over the next two days.

An amber warning is in place, covering the city, the warning is is place for both Thursday (September 26) and Friday (September 27) between 6pm and 6am the following morning.

The warning states that heavy rain is likely to cause flooding and transport disruption overnight.

Floods under the A47 at Bretton Way.

The warning added: “Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“A good chance some communities will be cut off by flooded roads.

“Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely.

“Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely.”

A yellow weather warning is also in place for the areas just outside of the city just outside of the amber warning, including Stamford, Crowland, Bourne and Spalding.