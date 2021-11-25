Met Office issues weekend wind warning for Peterborough
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Peterborough, with strong winds set to arrive on Saturday.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 5:00 am
The warning - which covers much of the UK - is in place from midnight until 6pm on Saturday, November 27.
The warning says residents should expect some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, a small chance that some roads and bridges could close, and there is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”
For more information, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings