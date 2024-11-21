Met Office issues snow and ice warning for Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warning is in place from noon today (November 21) until 10am tomorrow

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning for Peterborough,

The warning comes into force at noon today (November 21) and lasts until 10am tomorrow. the warning, which covers much of the north west of England, Wales and the midlands, says: “Wintry showers and icy patches are expected this evening and overnight, perhaps leading to some travel disruption

“What should I expect?

The Met Office have issued the yellow snow and ice warning for Peterborough

“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

“Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”

However, despite the warning reaching Peterborough, the Met Office forecast reveals there is only a small chance of any wintry showers hitting the city.

Between noon today and 6am tomorrow morning, the Met Office says there is a less than five per cent chance of any rain, sleet or snow hitting the city.

It is still likely to be a wet start for many tomorrow though, as from 6am, the forecast shows there is an 80 per cent chance of light rain, and from 9am there is a more than 95 per cent chance of heavy rain.

With temperatures remaining low – a predicted high of 3C at 9am (although the Met Office say it will feel like it is -1C) – it is likely to be an unpleasant rush hour on Friday morning.