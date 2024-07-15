Met Office issues Peterborough heavy rain warning - with downpours expected overnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office have issued a yellow rain warning for Peterborough – with downpours expected to hit overnight.

It says: “Heavy rain leading to a risk of localised flooding.

A yellow weather warning has been issued

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”