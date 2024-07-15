Met Office issues Peterborough heavy rain warning - with downpours expected overnight
The Met Office have issued a yellow rain warning for Peterborough – with downpours expected to hit overnight.
The warning, which covers much of England, comes into place at 3pm today (Monday) and is in place until 9am tomorrow.
It says: “Heavy rain leading to a risk of localised flooding.
“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”