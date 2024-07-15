Met Office issues Peterborough heavy rain warning - with downpours expected overnight

By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:20 BST
Warning in place from 3pm today until 9am tomorrow (Tuesday)

The Met Office have issued a yellow rain warning for Peterborough – with downpours expected to hit overnight.

The warning, which covers much of England, comes into place at 3pm today (Monday) and is in place until 9am tomorrow.

It says: “Heavy rain leading to a risk of localised flooding.

A yellow weather warning has been issuedA yellow weather warning has been issued
“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”

The Met Office forecast for Peterborough itself suggests rain could start at around 6pm today, with heavy rain set to start at around 8pm. It is due to stop in the early hours of the morning – but more rain will arrive at around 10am tomorrow. However, the sunshine could return on Tuesday evening.

