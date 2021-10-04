Met Office issue yellow warning for rain
A yellow weather warning has been issued with heavy rain forecast to hit areas near Peterborough tomorrow.
The warning is in place for much of the north east of the country, and whilst Peterborough itself is not in the area covered by the warning, near-by towns including Bourne and Spalding are in the area.
The Met Office warning is in place from 2am until 11.59pm tomorrow, and says: “Heavy and persistent rain likely to lead to disruption to transport.
“What to expect
“A few homes and businesses flooded
“Bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer
“Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer”
For Peterborough itself, the Met Office forecast says the city is likely to be hit by heavy rain between 3pm and 8pm tomorrow, with Wednesday set to be a dryer day.
For more details visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/