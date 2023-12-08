News you can trust since 1948
Met Office issue weather warning for Peterborough with strong winds expected

Yellow warning in place for most of Saturday (December 9)
By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Dec 2023, 11:09 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 11:09 GMT
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for Peterborough, with strong winds expected to hit the city tomorrow (Saturday).

The warning, which covers a large part of England and Wales, is in place from 9am until 11.45pm.

The Met Office forecast has predicted the winds will be strongest in the late afternoon and evening, while rain is also expected in the morning.

Strong winds are expected on Saturday

The warning says: “Strong winds perhaps leading to some transport disruption.

“What to Expect:

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

“It’s possible that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”

