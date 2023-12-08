Met Office issue weather warning for Peterborough with strong winds expected

Yellow warning in place for most of Saturday (December 9)

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for Peterborough, with strong winds expected to hit the city tomorrow (Saturday).

Strong winds are expected on Saturday

The warning says: “Strong winds perhaps leading to some transport disruption.

“What to Expect:

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

“It’s possible that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves