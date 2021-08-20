Met Office issue storm warning for Peterborough
The Met Office have issued a yellow storm warning for Peterborough.
The warning is in place for much of the country between noon and 10mp tomorrow.
Over the summer, the Met Office has issued a number of storm warnings for Peterborough - although on many occasions the storms have not arrived.
The warning says: “Many places missing the worst, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and perhaps flooding.
“What to expect
“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
“Delays to train services are possible
“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, with possible damage due to lightning strikes
“Flooding of a few homes and businesses could occur.”