Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as parts of the UK are to reach and exceed 30°C.

After a period of cooler weather in parts of the UK, the Met Office is forecasting temperatures to reach and exceed 30°C in some places next week.

From August 10, temperatures will begin to rise across southern parts of the UK, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Dexter, draws warm air up from the southwest across the UK with temperatures expected to exceed 30°C in places across parts of central, southern and eastern England on August 11 and 12.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates says temperatures will reach “the low 30s Celsius in parts of England on Monday and perhaps the mid 30s in a few places on Tuesday”

Steven Keates, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “We’re confident that temperatures will increase markedly by the start of next week, reaching the low 30s Celsius in parts of England on Monday and perhaps the mid 30s in a few places on Tuesday. However, the length of this warm spell is still uncertain, and it is possible that high temperatures could persist further into next week, particularly in the south.

“Ex-Dexter sets the wheels in motion for an uptick in temperatures, but the weather patterns then maintaining any hot weather are rather more uncertain”.

People enjoying a spell of warm weather in the park. | Leon Neal / Getty Images

Where in the UK could see temperatures reach and exceed 30°C next week?

The Met Office is currently forecasting the following places to reach or exceed 30°C next week:

Guildford - 30°C on August 12

London - 31°C on August 12

Milton Keynes - 31°C on August 12

Northampton - 31°C on August 12

Peterborough - 31°C on August 12

Derby - 30°C on August 12

Doncaster - 30°C on August 12

Birmingham - 31°C on August 12

Coventry - 32°C on August 12

Wolverhampton - 30°C on August 12

Worcester - 31°C on August 12

Shrewsbury - 30°C on August 12

Hereford - 30°C on August 12

Lichfield - 30°C on August 12