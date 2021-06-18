Lesser-spotted weather phenomenon wows Peterborough residents
A weather phenomenon that often goes unspotted has wowed residents in Peterborough after being spotted.
The cloud, which almost resembles a rainbow, with its traces of yellow, orange, red, purple and blue, was seen above the skies of Peterborough two weeks ago and was spotted by reader Jane Price.
The phenomenon has been attributed to the effect of iridescence, which is caused by ice crystals or water droplets scattering and reflecting sunlight. Many may be more familiar with the rainbow-like appearance it gives off when looking at a bubble.
Trevor Robbins-Pratt, from Peterborough Weather Watch, said: “This looks like something called Iridescence. It is generally caused by ice crystals/particles scattering and reflecting sunlight.
“Its quite a common occurrence, just not noticed by many.”