IT’S OFFICIAL: Yesterday was hottest day ever recorded in Peterborough

Yesterday was the hottest day ever recorded in Peterborough as temperatures hit an incredible 36.7C

The Met Office confirmed today that the weather station at Wittering saw the record temperature, which is equal to 98.06F, beating the previous record of 35.3C (95.54F) set on July 1 2015. Trevor Robins-Pratt, who runs the Peterborough Weather Watch website, also saw the highest temperature he had ever recorded. He said: “I recorded 36.6C which is the all time high in my data, which dates back to October 2005. “The previous high was 35.2C in July 2006. “The really hot air from yesterday was because as winds came from the South East off the near continent in effect dragged some already very warm/hot air across much of the UK and particularly south east and Eastern England “All that was needed was the sunshine to tap into that very warm air to allow the temperatures to soar.” However, as the rain arrived today, he said Peterborough would not see the extreme heat return - in the near future at least. He said: “ Its an obviously cooler outlook, with an unsettled theme over the next few days.”

1. Peterborough enjoys the heatwave Huge numbers of people visiting Peterborough Lido. Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

2. Peterborough enjoys the heatwave Huge numbers of people visiting Peterborough Lido. Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

3. Peterborough enjoys the heatwave Huge numbers of people visiting Peterborough Lido. Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

4. Peterborough enjoys the heatwave Huge numbers of people visiting Peterborough Lido. Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

View more