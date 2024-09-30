IN PICTURES: Flood warning issued in Peterborough as heavy rain continues to fall

Peterborough has once again been hit by a deluge of heavy rain – leading to a flood warning being issued.

The warning is in place on North Bank, between Peterborough and Whittlesey, meaning North Bank road will be closed between Pearces Road (Bedford Cottages) and North Side (Dog in a Doublet) for the foreseeable future.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for Peterborough today. The warning – which is in place until 3am – says: “There is a small chance that heavy rain may cause some flooding and disruption on Monday.

“What should I expect?

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.”

The Met Office has said wet weather is going to continue for Peterborough into tomorrow.

Their forecast has at least a 50 per cent chance of rain throughout Monday (apart from a couple of hours at around 4pm), and all the way through to 1pm on Wednesday, when some much needed drier conditions could arrive.

Peterborough meteorologist, Trevor Pratt, from Peterborough Weather Watch, said that September has already been one of the wettest months according to his records, which date back to 2006.

On Saturday, he said: “We have now had 136.8mm of rain after the further rainfall. The previous record for September was last year at 92.7mm. This September is now my 3rd highest month rain total. My highest is February this year, where I recorded 151.3mm.”

The heavy rain of recent days has resulted in some other disruption in the city.

Nene Park Trust said that ‘due to rising water levels, several paths throughout the Park are flooded’ and yesterday (Sunday) Nene Outdoors was closed for the entire day due to the flooding.

There has also been disruption to planned works around Cuckoo’s Hollow.

Peterborough City Council said: “Due to rain and raised water levels, the planned site clearance on Cuckoos Hollow footway has been rescheduled for the 7 October, and will take nine days.

“The Cuckoos Hollow footway will be closed between Baron Court south (play area path) and Baron Court North (Werrington Lodge care home) for site clearance in preparation for bridge construction.

"The footway on the west side will remain open.”

1 . Heavy rain in Peterborough Flooded areas around Orton Staunch on the River Nene. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

